The Aberdyfi Carnival is set to return this August for the first time in almost 30 years.
The celebrations hosted by Aberdyfi Fire Station will take place on Thursday 14 August, with the parade starting at 8.30pm.
The procession will begin at the Fire Station before travelling through the village and turning at the roundabout.
Aberdyfi Fire Station will be hosting an open evening and float competition that evening, as well as games, stalls and food.
A spokesperson from the station said: “We are proud to be bringing back Aberdyfi Carnival after an absence of approximately 28 years.
“Let’s make it special, all floats are free to enter, big or small, choose your theme, all proceeds go to the Firefighters charity.”
