A qualified international mountain leader, accomplished fell runner, former Welsh mountain bike champion and the most recent female winner of Ras y Moelwyn is Coleg Meirion-Dwyfor’s newest outdoor education lecturer.
Alwen Williams joined the teaching staff on the BTEC Level 3 Sport and Outdoors Activities course at Dolgellau, having previously been head of Physical Education at Blaenau Ffestiniog’s Ysgol y Moelwyn.
The former Bangor City and Wales footballer who played as a senior youngster before becoming interested in outdoor pursuits, was first female in April’s gruelling Ras y Moelwyn, a 10.5-mile fell race including almost 2,800 feet of ascent over the mountains near Blaenau Ffestiniog.
Alwen brings plenty of experience into her new role as a lecturer in Dolgellau.
“I had been teaching for more than 20 years, and I wanted to use my outdoor qualifications a bit more,” said Alwen. “I’m enjoying it - it’s totally different with older students post-16.
“In the first year students learn skills needed for various activities on land and water, such as walking, climbing, navigational skills, map and rope work, and they’ll be completing an expedition. They’re looking at the environment, and how the outdoors is promoted.
“The second year is more on leading sessions, also looking at aspects such as health and safety, risk assessments and all the logistics, so they’re ready to go into the outdoors safely.
“The course is a mixture of learning in the classroom and outdoors.”
Alwen says there is increasing demand in north Wales economy for people with sport and outdoor skills.
“This sector contributes so much in terms of the economy and is a sector that requires more and more individuals with relevant skills,” she said.
“It’s important in terms of the social value it provides and also in terms of physical and mental health and wellbeing.
“It’s a rapidly growing sector and we need more local experts in the field. The area has so much to offer on our doorstep, and it is essential that local people have the opportunity to enjoy it, and that there are career development opportunities there for them.
“The course can lead to all kinds of jobs - teachers, outdoor coaches, wardens, football coaches, nurses. Some could set up their own businesses or go onto environmental science degrees.