The Rotary Club of Aberystwyth has announced the main beneficiaries of this year’s Christmas collection.
The four local charities to be supported will be: the Jubilee Storehouse (Aberystwyth’s foodbank), HAHAV (Hospice at Home Aberystwyth Volunteers), DASH (supporting disabled young people in Ceredigion) and Ceredigion Young Carers (Action for children).
The club’s fundraising got off to a good start with a highly successful coffee morning held at Plas Antaron in Southgate.
A sum of £700 was raised through the sale of books, Christmas cards and calendars, a tombola, a bric-a-brac stall and a raffle.
The Christmas collection in the community will start on 8 and 9 December at Morrisons, followed by a series of collections at Tesco on 10, 17, 19 and 21 December. Cash donations will be gratefully received.
During the collection on Saturday the 17th, the Rotary Club will be delighted to welcome Côr Meibion Aberystwyth who will help to enhance the Christmas spirit with their renditions of Christmas carols.