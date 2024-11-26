A free bus from Aberaeron to Cardigan on 30 November and 6 December coincides with two key dates in the latter’s festive calendar.
The bus departing Aberaeron at 2pm on 30 November will stop in New Quay, Gogerddan, Aberporth, Parcllyn, Penparc and arrive in Cardigan for the turning on of the Christmas lights, the launch of the Festival of Light trail and late night shopping. The bus will depart from Cardigan at 7.30pm.
The bus is also free on 6 December for the Cardigan Giant Lantern Parade.
Visitors will enjoy a spectacular parade, fire jugglers and a fireworks display, with food and drink supplied by Kitchen 1176 at the Quayside and in other venues across the town. The bus will depart from Cardigan back along the route to Aberaeron at 8.30pm.
For more information about the free bus service and information about the Cardigan Giant Lantern Parade and Festival of Light, please visit www.creativecardigan.com.
This project has received financial support from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund as part of theCynnal y Cardi Community Fund, administrated by the Cynnal y Cardi team for Ceredigion County Council.
The spectacular lantern procession on Friday, 6 December by Cardigan by Small World Theatre will have river Teifi-themed giant lantern sculptures and top class local musicians Samba Doc and the Cardigan African Drummers.
"We've been busy making lanterns with local schools, groups and the public this month,” said a Small World artist.
“We’re designing and making giant lanterns around the theme of the river Teifi, so expect to see a range of giant lanterns inspired by the Teifi’s abundant wildlife.
“We wanted our theme to celebrate the work to protect and restore the river by the community and through projects such as Llais yr Afon that is helping to celebrate its past, present and future. It’s such an important part of the town’s landscape.”
The parade is expected to leave Pendre at 7pm, heading along Cardigan High Street to the Quayside where there will be low noise fire works and the Festival of Light Trail illuminations.
Spectators will be met with a fire juggling display as well as food and drink supplied by Kitchen 1176 at the Quayside.
Siobhan McGovern of Small World Theatre said: “We are delighted to announce that Cardigan Castle is part of the Light Trail and its illuminations will be visible from the Quayside during the parade. We also have a few extra surprises to delight all!”
The extra Illuminations in Cardigan this year are part of the Gŵyl y Golau/Festival of Light Trail arranged by Small World Theatre. The events are made possible thanks to financial support from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund as part of the Cynnal y Cardi Community Fund, administrated by the Cynnal y Cardi team on behalf of Ceredigion County Council, with additional support from Cardigan Town Council.