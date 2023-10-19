A drop-in session for people to find out more about free adult numeracy courses is taking place today in Gwynedd.
Grŵp Llandrillo Menai has launched a new service aimed at helping individuals to brush up on their maths skills and become more confident with numbers.
Launched as part of the UK Government’s Shared Prosperity Fund, the ‘Multiply’ programme includes the opportunity to discuss and establish where you’re at in terms of your numeracy skills, and a wide variety of numeracy courses aimed at those who want to build on the foundations of their maths knowledge or wish to aspire to achieve more advanced levels such as GCSE Maths.
Free courses designed and targeted at individuals aged 19 and over who have not achieved a Maths GCSE grade C (or equivalent) and live in Gwynedd, Anglesey, Conwy or Denbighshire have been organised across these areas. In Pwllheli this afternoon (Thursday, 19 October) Grŵp Llandrillo Menai will hold a Multiply on the Road event.
Members of the public are invited to attend an informal chat with a member of the team first, to find out more about the courses. Tea, coffee and light refreshments will be available. A drop-in event will be held today at Pwllheli Library today, from 2pm-4pm. Participants will be able to learn at their own pace - either at one-to-one sessions, or as part of a small, friendly group. Courses will be held at community venues, in workplaces or as part of a family learning initiative in local schools across the four counties.
Sioned Williams, Multiply Project Manager at Grŵp Llandrillo Menai, said: “Multiply is an innovative skills training programme designed to help people improve their understanding and use of maths in daily life, at home and at work.
“If anybody wants to feel more confident with their numeracy skills to further their career progression and further study, I would encourage them to get in touch with us or visit us at one of the roadshow locations to find out more."
The ‘Numeracy for Life/Multiply’ project has received £4.8 million of funding from the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, and is supported by Gwynedd Council, Isle of Anglesey County Council, Conwy County Borough Council and Denbighshire County Council.