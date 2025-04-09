The Centre for Alternative Technology is to host its next open day this spring, featuring free workshops and tours.
The environment centre and charity will open for its next family-friendly open day on Saturday 26 April.
The open day, in lieu of the Visitor Centre having closed in winter 2023, will allow visitors to enjoy the walks and trails, engage in hands-on workshops and activities and input into the charity’s future plans.
Eileen Kinsman, Centre for Alternative Technology (CAT) Co-CEO, said: “We’re delighted to welcome our local community and members and supporters from across the UK back to CAT for a fun and knowledge-packed day out.
“Whether you're visiting for the first time or you’ve joined us for courses and events before, the open day is a great chance to explore, learn, and connect with sustainability and CAT in a hands-on way.”
Workshops and tours will include topics such as green building, ecology, and growing.
The previous open day in summer 2024 hosted workshops on crafting wildlife benches, creative climate writing, pond dipping, and earth building.
The visitor centre was forced to close suddenly in winter 2023 following years of economic hardship for the charity and eco centre.
The site, however, is still open and in use as an educational centre offering post-graduate studies in sustainability, as well as being bookable for group visits.
The long-promised Mid Wales Growth Deal funding will support the organisation to revamp the visitors' experience with the aim to reopen fully to visitors once the redevelopment is complete.
The redevelopment, which is still in its planning stages, involves creating an ‘arrival and welcome hub’, orientation space, custom-built learning spaces, workshops and labs, as well as an amphitheatre as a central hub in the site.
The on-site cafe will be open during the open day, which will run 10-4pm.