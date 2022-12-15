A FRESH weather warning for snow and ice this weekend has been issued by the Met Office.
A fresh band of snow is set to sweep across the UK on Sunday with temperatures expected to remain subzero into next week.
The yellow warning runs from 3am on Sunday, 18 December until 9pm that night.
Large swathes of the country are covered by the warning, but coastal regions along the west coast are not in the warning zone.
The Met Office says: “A band of snow is expected to move northeast across the UK on Sunday, in most places lasting two to four hours before turning to rain.
“Places in the southwest of the warning area will be affected first.
“Temporary accumulations of 1-3cm to low levels, and perhaps locally 5-8cm across the Welsh mountains, with any snow starting to melt readily from late morning.
“While parts of the northeast of England and Scotland will probably stay dry until late morning, the feature becomes slower moving here allowing for larger accumulations. Temporary accumulations of 1-3 cm are likely at low levels, with 5-10 cm more typical across upland areas and isolated 10-15 cm on high ground north of the Central Belt.
“Once rain becomes established, all lying snow will melt rapidly.
“In addition to the snow and ice, strong winds are expected across all parts, with gales or severe gales mainly across high ground.
“This will lead to blizzard conditions in some areas for a time. A brief period of freezing rain is also possible, most likely to impact areas from the Pennines northwards, with a consequent risk of ice accretion on structures and power lines.”
The warning goes on to state that the weather may cause travel disruption and lead to power cuts in some rural areas.
The weather is expected to turn milder next week, with daytime temperatures in the low teens in Aberystwyth with the weather expected to turn wet and windy.