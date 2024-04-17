A fund set up to repatriate the body of Porthmadog rower Michael Holt has raised enough money to cover all costs and donate to charities close to his heart.
Michael, 54, who was originally from Porthmadog but moved to the Wirral, died during a solo fundraising row across the Atlantic.
He set off on 27 January and was doing well but Michael, who had Type 1 diabetes, fell ill. Updates on Facebook said he thought he had sea sickness. He took a break from rowing to recover and seemed to be okay but then efforts to communicate with him went unanswered.
Sadly he was found dead inside his cabin by the crew of fishing vessel Noruego who were tasked by Cape Verde Joint Rescue Coordination Centre to examine Michael’s boat.
Michael’s family struggled to repatriate his body and a fundraising page was set up to help cover costs, but more than enough money has been raised as Michael’s brother explained.
“Before I log out of Mike's Facebook page for the final time, I would like to take the opportunity to thank everybody who donated to the fundraiser set up to assist with costs involved with repatriating Mike back to the UK,” he posted.
“Having received and paid the final invoice, it turns out the fundraiser not only covered all associated costs but also generated a surplus amounting to £4770.28.
“Given that Mike himself was fundraising on behalf of Mind (target £1,000) and Liverpool Charity and Voluntary Services (LCVS) (target £10,000), I have split the surplus with 10 per cent donated to Mind (£477.03) and 90 per cent donated to LCVS (£4293.25).
“I am pleased to say that both funds have now exceeded target, with Mind standing at £4,982 and LCVS standing at £11,206, something I'm sure Mike would have been very proud of.
“Thank you all again from the bottom of our hearts.”
An inquest heard Michael injured his hand when his boat was hit by a wave. Coroner André Rebello gave the cause of death as polytrauma – two or more severe injuries in at least two areas of the body – adding that this was a "tragic accidental death".
Last summer Michael, who was a Porthmadog FC fan, rowed solo across the Irish Sea from Porthmadog Harbour to Wicklow and back to raise money for the club. A collection for Michael’s “beloved” club was taken at his wake.