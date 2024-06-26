Youngsters in Barmouth and the surrounding area can try out some singing next month.
Local performers Julian Evans and Carrie Dunn will lead the Choir in Two Days at the Barmouth’s Dragon Theatre on 20 and 21 July for children aged 7-16.
Carrie, a sports writer by trade, and professional actor Julian, met in 2018 when they played Cinderella and the Prince respectively in a community theatre production of Stephen Sondheim's ‘Into The Woods’, and married in 2022.
They lead the Dragon's popular Drama Club and Little Dragons, as well as the recent Show in One Day initiative. This choir weekend is a new project.
Funded by Scops Arts Trust, there is no cost to participants, but reservations are essential. Email, [email protected].