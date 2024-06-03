Events in Tywyn could be scrapped unless more volunteers are found.
After Tywyn Carnival (26 May) Tywyn Events Organisation said on Facebook: “We need your help, due to increasing restrictions put in place by Gwynedd Council and North Wales Police plus current members ill health and ageing we are now in a very difficult position.
“If we do not recruit more volunteers asap we will not be able to continue running events.”
There are two left this year - Tywyn Live (24-26 August) and Ynysymaengwyn ghost walk (25-27 October). Volunteers to set up and/or down, or marshal should message the group’s Facebook page or email [email protected].
Despite fewer volunteers, the group said Tywyn Carnival “was a great success and very well attended”.
“The winners of the parade competition were Neptune caravan site in first place, the RNLI second place and DJ Sion Evans, third.
“Special thanks to bands The Vinoz and The BOMS for keeping the crowd entertained and everyone who helped out during the day.”
Gwynedd Council said: “Community events make a valuable contribution to the well-being and economy of Gwynedd, giving local residents pride in their area and attracting visitors of all ages and backgrounds to enjoy all that the county has to offer.
“We appreciate the hard work and dedication of volunteers, without whose effort these events simply would not be possible. We echo pleas for more volunteers to ensure events can be held safely and for the enjoyment of all.
“We note organisers are responsible for ensuring public safety during events. Within Gwynedd they will be supported by a safety advisory group (SAG). SAG Gwynedd includes representatives from Cyngor Gwynedd and other agencies such as the emergency services. SAG Gwynedd as a group does not have legal powers to place any restrictions on events, but aims to advise organisers with the planning and management of an event so it can go ahead safely.
“There have been no changes to regulations with regard to holding events. But the understanding of the risks associated with such events – and lessons learnt and best practice from all sorts of events and activities here and elsewhere within the UK – inform the advice and guidance SAG Gwynedd is able to provide.”
Information for event organisers can be found at www.gwynedd.llyw.cymru/events.
North Wales Police have been asked to comment.