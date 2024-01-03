Breakfast is one of the most important meals of the day and it is a great opportunity to talk and share your thoughts before starting the day, helping also to improve people’s mental health.
So in order to promote the health benefits and have a good catch up before the day starts, Farmers’ Union of Wales teams across the country are once again hosting a variety of farmhouse breakfasts for a week between Monday, 15 January and Sunday, 21 January.
The FUW is also again taking the farmhouse breakfast to Cardiff on Tuesday, 16 January.
FUW president Ian Rickman said: “We all get really excited about our farmhouse breakfasts every year.
“We can start the day together with family, friends and neighbours, in a positive and healthy way and at the same time raise money for our charitable cause, the Wales Air Ambulance.
“All of us are looking forward to yet another good turnout.
“It’s fair to say that a healthy start is not just good for a healthy heart but also for a healthy mind.”
The FUW’s farmhouse breakfast week also provides an opportunity to promote the quality premium local produce that farmers grow for us every day of the year, and throughout breakfast week the FUW will shine a spotlight on the importance of our rural economy.
“I hope many of you will be able to join us for breakfast,” added Mr Rickman.
“We want you to be a part of what we do, and share your thoughts and worries about the state of the industry, tell us your stories and help us to understand how we can help each other.
“What better way to do that than round a table where we share great food and have a cup of tea.”