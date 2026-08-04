LORD Rhys returned to the National Eisteddfod Maes on Saturday afternoon.
He marched around the vast site at Llantood near Cardigan on the first day of the 2026 National Eisteddfod to celebrate 850 years since he organized and held the first eisteddfod held in Cardigan castle in December 1176.
A large crowd came to watch the five meter high puppet of Lord Rhys, created by Theatr Byd Bach, Cardigan, wander around the Maes before sitting in a large chair near the Orsedd circle g with his faithful dog, Teifi, by his side.
After a break Lord Rhys was taken to the Welcome center where he will be seen by the thousands of Eisteddfoders who will be coming to the Eisteddfod this week.
The event was the end of a successful tour by Lord Rhys around the Garreg Las area in June. It started in St. David's, when the 2026 Eisteddfod Chair and Crown were unveiled, and traveled to Cenarth, Newcastle Emlyn, Llangrannog, Talgarreg, Goodick, Maenclochog and Cardigan.
Around 8,000 people came to see him arrive in Cardigan and a day of activities and performances was held in the castle, with a spectacular parade through the streets of the town and on the River Teifi, as the Eisteddfod recreated the excitement of the first Eisteddfod.
John Davies, Chairman of the Executive Committee of Eisteddfod y Garreg Las said: "I hope that Lord Rhys himself would have enjoyed the trip, and in particular the celebration in Cardigan which was an opportunity to create a modern version of what happened in 1176, as everyone gathered for the first Eisteddfod.
"850 years is a long time, and it is amazing that the Eisteddfod is still developing and evolving every year and is a dynamic and modern festival that offers something for everyone.
"I would like to thank everyone who was involved in the project, from the budding original idea developed by the Eisteddfod officials and our hardworking crew of local committees, to the incredible extravaganza that came to life before our eyes over the past week, and thank you to the creative team.
“Thank you to the Heritage Fund of the National Lottery and the Welsh Government for letting us realize such an idea, and thank you to Welsh International Arts, Culture Ireland, Aberystwyth University and Cardigan Castle for their generous support over the past few months," he said.
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