A huge scarf made by locals has been placed around Tomen y Bala as part of celebrations to mark the town’s 700th anniversary.
Bala used to be famous for its wool industry, and especially for its knitted socks, so over the past few months some residents have been busy knitting but this time to create scarves.
These scarves have created one 250-metre long scarf, which was been placed around Tomen y Bala, an old hill and bailey castle at the eastern end of the town, on Friday, 14 June.
Lowri Rees Roberts, a member of the Y Bala 700 - Yma o Hyd committee, said: "The Bala Knitting Club and the Llanuwchllyn Knitting Club, together with individuals from the area, have been busy knitting scarves over the last six months, and they have been sewn together to create one long scarf.
"Children from Ysgol Godre'r Berwyn joined us to hold the scarf around the Domen, before enjoying a cup of tea and a biscuit as part of the celebrations.
“The intention of the activity is to bridge the generations here in Bala and it was nice to see young pupils and residents come together to enjoy the colourful celebrations of Bala 700."
Keira Davies, who helped to co-ordinate the collection of scarves, said: "The project has been a lot of work for those who knit but we have had a lot of support from local people who have been donating wool and finished scarves for the organisers.”
Some of the scarf will be left out for people to enjoy this summer. It will then be separated and washed, with individual scarves used to make blankets for different charities.
Nerys Siddall said: "Creating the scruff was a great way to bring people together. Thank you to everyone who knitted and crocheted, donated wool and to those transporting the
scarves to be sewn together. Seeing the long scarf being placed on the tip was a special experience and I encourage everyone to go and see it over the summer.”
June 2024 marks the 700th anniversary of the signing of the royal charter that gave Bala free borough status in 1324.
The scarf was created as part of the Bala 700 - Yma o Hyd campaign, organised to celebrate the town's rich history and the fact that it is thriving and 'still here' 700 centuries after the charter was published.