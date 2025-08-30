North Wales Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) Andy Dunbobbin and his staff were delighted to attend Merioneth Show in Tywyn on 20 August.
Members of the public visited the PCC’s stand and talked to the commissioner and his staff about policing in the community, crime in rural areas and the PCC’s key priorities.
They were also joined on their stand by colleagues from the North Wales Victim Help Centre, North Wales Police cyber crime team, and online safety charity Get Safe Online.
The PCC also met with leading farming unions and organisations at the shows, including the FUW and NFU. Mr Dunbobbin said he was “delighted to attend” the show. “Preventing crime in rural areas is a key priority for me,” he added.
“This type of crime is varied and can include thefts of machinery and livestock, threats to wildlife, crime to heritage assets, and domestic abuse that can sometimes result from issues around poor mental health and the pressures of farming.
“Our rural and county shows act as unique focal points where the public can ask me and my team questions about my role and our work on their behalf. I also get to hear directly from residents about their concerns and observations on policing in their communities and this one-to-one contact is very important for me.
“Many thanks to all those who stopped to speak to us and congratulations to the show organisers.”
The PCC will hold an online public surgery on crime in rural areas on 10 September. This will take place as part of activity during national Rural Crime Action Week, which runs from 8-12 September.
To read more about the PCC’s priorities around rural and wildlife crime, view page four of his Police and Crime Plan for North Wales at https://shorturl.at/SYSs5.
