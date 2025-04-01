One of Glaslyn’s beautiful ospreys has returned to the nest.
Elen flew back to Pont Croesor, Llanfrothen on Saturday, 22 March for her third year at Glaslyn.
Elen, who awaits the return of her partner, Aran, returned in time for the reopening of Glaslyn on Monday, 24 March.
Visitors to Pont Croesor can enjoy live views on screens at the centre and the John Parry Hide of activities on two osprey nests.
The nests can also be viewed through high quality telescopes and with a total of four pairs of breeding ospreys in the valley last year, there are sure to be sightings of the birds soaring high above.
The centre is open daily from 10.30am-4.30pm. Entry is free (donations welcome).