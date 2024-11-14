Glaslyn Ospreys' Winter Birdwatching Weekend takes place on 23 and 24 November.
The visitor centre and hide at Pont Croesor near Porthmadog will be open between 11am and 3pm on both days.
During a recent successful autumn birdwatching weekend, a total of 35 species were recorded. Highlights included Whooper Swans, who have returned to the area from Iceland for the winter, Great White Egret, Kingfisher and Pink-footed Geese.
The new 2025 Glaslyn Ospreys calendar, together with other Christmas gifts, will be on sale at the event.
The calendar features beautiful photographs of the birds from the nest cameras plus the winning images from the 2024 Photographic Competition. In the centre pages there is also a special souvenir poster celebrating 20 years of the Glaslyn nest.
The calendar and other items can also be purchased online. Visit the website at www.glaslynwildlife.co.uk/shop.
With the ospreys now at their wintering grounds in Africa, volunteers are keeping busy on site over the coming months preparing for the new season next March. New volunteers are always welcome.
The visitor centre is now closed until March 2025 other than 23-24 November for the winter birdwatching weekend event.