The Glaslyn ospreys are fighting “intruders” in their nest.
“It has been an eventful couple of days since Aran returned to the valley, and the nest has seen much activity with Aran and KC6/Teifi in dispute, as well as visits from other intruding ospreys, namely KC1 and an unidentified female with a BTO ring,” a Glaslyn spokesperson said.
“In addition, Elen has laid her first egg of the season, which is currently buried under nesting material.
“It is not surprising that she has not incubated the egg considering the unstable situation on the nest.
“There's no saying what will happen over the coming days, but there is only one way to find out.”