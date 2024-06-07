The following six restaurants, cafes or canteens have received a rating of five-out-of-five: 'Not Only Spaghetti' at The Beachcomber The Willows, Dinas Dinlle, Berts Kitchen Garden - Beachside at Fferm Morfa Ffordd Yr Eifl, Trefor, Pepe's at 342 Stryd Fawr, Bangor, Valla's at 341 Stryd Fawr, Bangor, Wern Camping Site at Wern Caravan Park, Pistyll, The Mermaid Fish Bar at The Mermaid Restaurant Jubilee Road, Barmouth.