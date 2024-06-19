New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 14 Gwynedd’s establishments, and it’s good news for them all.
Nine restaurants, cafes or canteens received five-out-of-five. They are Clwyd & Gwynedd Army Cadet Force, Bethesda, Golf Club Pwllheli (Catering), Llanuwchllyn Railway, Ty Coffi The Eating Gorilla Coffee House, Penrhyndeudraeth, Abersoch Beach Cafe Ltd, Abersoch, Coast House Bar & Grill, at Boardwalk Hafan y Môr, Chwilog, Pontio, Bangor, Rheilffordd Llyn Padarn Railway at Llanberis Lake Railway and Abersoch Marine and Charter Ltd.
Two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs. Receiving five-out-of-five are Bala Sailing Club at Clwb Hwylio Y Bala, Bala, and Morgan Lloyd at Morgan Lloyd 10 Y Maes, Caernarfon.
Three of Gwynedd’s takeaways have also received new ratings, and they all got five-out-of-five too. They are Nantlle Vale Football Club, Penygroes, Cooks Of Pwllheli at Hafan Y Môr Holiday Park, Chwilog, and Porthmadog Kebab House.
Food hygiene ratings are issued by the Food Standards Agency.
You can use the agency’s online service to find a food hygiene rating for a specific business.
The food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality. Queries about individual businesses should be directed to the appropriate local authority.