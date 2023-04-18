Thirty greyhounds and their owners were joined by friends and supporters to walk Aberystwyth promenade to raise money for Hector's Greyhound Rescue in Llanrhystud.
Hector's Greyhound Rescue wished to say a huge thank you to Helen Shankster for arranging Sunday's fundraising walk.
The walk raised almost £300 which will be used by the kennels at Alltgoch Farm and the continuing rescue, rehabilitation and fostering of greyhounds in Wales and England.
Hector’s specialises in the rehoming of ex-racing greyhounds and sighthounds including lurchers. Their aim is to promote humane behaviour towards rescue dogs. In particular ex-racing greyhounds or sighthounds that are no longer wanted by their owners or have been abandoned.
Hector’s provides appropriate health care, security, socialisation and love to all dogs that come into their care. Their aim is to find forever homes for each rescue dog to live out the rest of their lives cared for and happy.
Organisers described the event as a fabulous afternoon in the company of some lovely, friendly and generous people.