“While many in our group have varying political beliefs, we are united on this front. We care about a Gwynedd that works for everyone, we care about preserving the Welsh language and Welsh culture. We also want to see local people afforded the opportunity to have a well-paying job that will get them into their own home. Anyone who claims otherwise is stirring up hate and has no understanding of what we're fighting for. We're always happy to talk with anyone and explain the negative impact on our county if Article 4 goes forward.”