Sian’s first mission is to track down the schoolboys whose “alien” encounter in the village of Broad Haven, Pembrokeshire triggered it all. With access to the original investigator’s case archive which had been locked away and to those at the heart of the case, Sian sets out to uncover what really happened. She starts out as a sceptic, but in a series of chilling and increasingly bizarre twists and turns, Sian is left questioning everything she thought she knew.