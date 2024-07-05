Dolgellau’s Talking Newspaper for the Blind service has stopped, mainly due to a decrease in the number of listeners who required the service.
Talking Newspapers for the Blind was started by Bill Ellis, and the first tape produced and sent out to 25 listeners in September 1985.
Editors of the ‘Cambrian News’ and ‘Y Dydd’ gave the group permission to record material, waiving their copyright.
As the years passed the service grew steadily until at one time the group would send out over 150 bilingual tapes weekly, 30 minutes in Welsh and 30 minutes in English. “Since the service was launched 39 years ago, we have been indebted to a great number of volunteers who have willingly given of their time and expertise in making the production such a success,” a group spokesperson said.
“We think specifically of those who have done the recordings of the tapes, Chairpersons, Secretaries, Treasurers, and the many, many readers over the years - far too many to mention by name - but whose combined efforts have enabled the Talking Newspaper to be a great success. “We also acknowledge others, individuals and clubs, societies and establishments, that have supported us financially and practically over the years.
“Diolch yn fawr.”