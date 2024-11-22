The Ffestiniog and Welsh Highland Railways in Porthmadog and Go Below Underground Adventures in Eryri are among the Gwynedd winners of this year’s Go North Wales Tourism Awards.
The event organised by North Wales Tourism celebrates the dedication, skill and achievements of the region’s tourism and hospitality industry.
This year’s ceremony at Llandudno’s Venue Cymru was hosted by former BBC journalist Sian Lloyd. The headline sponsor was Harlech Foodservice.
The Ffestiniog and Welsh Highland Railways is the Go Attraction of the Year.
Railway volunteer David Russell said: “It’s testament to the dedication of all those who have gone before us and their resolution to preserve this railway which is so loved by the community of Gwynedd, and railway enthusiasts all around the world.
Ffestiniog and Welsh Highland Railways Visitor Experience manager Stephen Greig added: “Winning tonight is a real feather in our cap and consolidates our reputation as one of the UK’s best visitor experiences.”
Go Below Underground Adventures won the Go Glamping, Camping, Caravanning and Holiday Park of the Year.
Operations Manager Mike Morris said: “It’s a wonderful feeling to win an award like this, a great affirmation that we’re going in the right direction.
“We were the first company in the world to offer overnight stays in a slate mine, some people could have thought us mad, but it felt the right thing to do and the right time to do it.
“Its subsequent success proved something of a game changer for the business, triggering a surge of new interest from all around the globe. We’ve had visitors from as far away as Australia and New Zealand.
Head judge, Jim Jones, North Wales Tourism chief executive said: “This event really showcases the very best of north Wales and we have seen so many amazing entries, all of which underlines why this is a truly world class destination for visitors.”
David Cattrall, Harlech Foodservice Managing Director said: “We are delighted to once again be the headline sponsor of this wonderful awards ceremony and it’s very much a vote of confidence in the tourism and hospitality sector which has endured such a difficult time in recent years.
“The impact of Covid and its aftermath have made things very difficult for everybody and tourism and hospitality is one of the sectors that has suffered the most in terms of economic impact.
“But as the awards have shown tonight we are a resilient lot thanks to an army of heroes who work on the front line in this important sector.
“It is important that we continue to celebrate our many achievements and there are reasons to be optimistic about the future.”
Other Gwynedd winners include Plas Dinas Country House Hotel, named Go Hotel of the Year, Hafan Y Mor Holiday Park, Go Self Catering of the Year and winner of the Go Ethical, Responsible and Sustainable Tourism Award, Gŵyl Fwyd Caernarfon, Go Best Event of the Year Award, The Gunroom Restaurant – Plas Dinas Country House, winner of the Go Eating Out Experience Award.