A Caernarfon business woman has spoken of her shock and heartbreak at finding cards she had designed being sold on Temu without her knowledge.
Anwen Roberts owns design company Draenog. She found identical versions of her Welsh language cards appeared on the online website.
Temu has taken down the cards from its site. The company say they acted quickly and they aim to protect brands and artist rights.
Ms Roberts said she was aware of similar things happening to other small companies, but they seem to have been English language companies. However, when she searched the Temu site for Welsh language products on the Chinese-based website she was surprised to see that there were products available, and there was a market for them “on such a big website”.
Ms Roberts said sorting out the stolen design issue with Temu has been keeping her busy, but it was important for her to do so, and to raise awareness of this happening to her and, potentially, other small businesses.
She said: “It breaks your heart a bit to know someone has used your work, put it out there and is potentially making money from something that I as a small business have created."