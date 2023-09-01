South Gwynedd is on a mission to showcase “world class” north Wales produce at a two-day show for countryside lovers at the Faenol Estate near Bangor on 9 and 10 September.
Cai, who was brought up in the heart of the Eryri range in Llan Ffestiniog, will tantalise tastebuds at the Welsh Game Fair through Cwtch Kitchen with Welsh lamb cooked Argentine-style over an open fire and venison with chimichurri, a South American sauce of parsley, garlic, olive oil, oregano, red pepper and red wine vinegar.
Cai said: “Welsh lamb and beef are world class and the wild food offer is excellent too. There are sea trout and trout in the rivers and fishing for salmon and fantastic sea fishing off the coasts of Wales.
“There’s so much potential because there is a lot of land that could be used for deer and with that you would have more wild food on the menus of the region’s hotels and restaurants which is also something I’d like to see.
“We do have small herds of deer around St Asaph and Bala and there are some up on the Llŷn and Eryri could support a healthy population because red deer thrive on the hills and would be up on the tops of the mountains and it would be great to see them back in the Welsh countryside.”