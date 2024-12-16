‘Chris Cooks Cymru’ on Friday, 3 January (BBC One, Wales at 7pm and iPlayer) sees Gwynedd chef Chris ‘Flamebaster’ Roberts start a culinary journey in his hometown of Caernarfon.
Chris said: "The farmers, butchers, fishmongers, and fruit and vegetable growers of Wales are my rockstars! And this series is a celebration of Welsh food, Welsh producers, and Welsh communities.”
Before becoming a full-time chef, Chris was a support worker for Steff and member of the local musical group Doniau Cudd ('Hidden Talents').
To show his appreciation, Chris cooks for the group.
He sources a mouth-watering beef brisket from a local butcher and prepares it using his unique medieval cooking tool, the ‘Flamebaster’, from which he gets his nickname.