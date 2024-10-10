Grŵp Llandrillo Menai will donate funds raised across its campuses this year to Conwy Mind, an independent mental health charity for Conwy, Anglesey, and Gwynedd.
The charity will also be on hand on to help the Grŵp’s 21,000 learners, with mental health support, group support and activities, counselling and training on offer.
Conwy Mind Fundraising and Community Engagement Officer Nikki Jones said: “Conwy Mind are there to support individuals and communities to build a better understanding of good mental health.
“They want to help as many people as possible because mental health issues affect us all. Over the past year they have helped over 2,300 people in Conwy, Anglesey, and Gwynedd.”
For more about Conwy Mind, visit www.conwymind.org.uk