A bid to buy a Gwynedd pub to save it for the community has reached its fundraising target.
Locals have rallied round to raise just under £200,000 in one month to buy The Brondanw Arms, known locally as Y Ring, in Llanfrothen.
The Robinsons Brewery pub closed in September. With the backing of locals, a group of volunteers established a committee to purchase the pub's lease on behalf of the community.
Grant funding from Menter Môn and Cwmpas was gratefully received to cover administration, legal and publicity costs, but further funds were needed and those keen to see the venue re-open as a community pub were given the chance to buy shares.
A committee spokesperson said on Saturday, 5 April that £197,100 had been raised 817 members.
“This means we have enough money to cover the cost of the lease,” they added.
“We have had such a positive response and so many have fond memories of y Ring. We’ve had investments from all over Wales and beyond, we’ve even had investments come through from the USA and Australia.
“Our campaign has ended but we have left the share offer open until Sunday, 6 April to give those that hadn’t had a chance to invest the opportunity to do so.
“The more money we raise to begin the journey of renovating after a cold and rainy winter the quicker we can get the Ring reopened.
“Menter Y Ring are looking forward to the next chapter and we are excited to have the Ring in the hands of the community as not only a pub but as a hub for those who wish to meet up with family/friends, those who would like to visit for camping, as a venue and more with a warm welcome to everyone who visits.”