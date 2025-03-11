Gwynedd Council has appointed the former Children's Commissioner for Wales to chair a board set up to monitor thee progress of their Response Plan in relation to the crimes committed by Neil Foden.
Gwynedd set up a Programme Board to coordinate matters and ensure the appropriate and timely progress of response actions following Foden’s crimes and Professor Sally Holland, who was Children's Commissioner for Wales (2015-2022) has agreed to chair the Board.
Sally comes from a social work background. Before becoming Children's Commissioner for Wales, she was director of the Children's Social Care Research and Development Centre (CASCADE) and continues to be an assistant director of the centre. Sally is also a Cardiff University Professor where she teaches Social Work studies, and is Director of Equality, Diversity, and Inclusion at the School of Social Sciences.
Sally said: “It is vital that that victims and survivors and the wider community are confident that the council is taking firm steps to learn from the circumstances surrounding this distressing case.
“Cyngor Gwynedd has set out its plan and the people of Gwynedd will expect to see results from this.
“The Programme Board will have an important role in scrutinising, challenging and advising Cyngor Gwynedd as it implements its response plan, and as Chair I will endeavour to ensure that the plan retains momentum and has a tangible impact.”
Council leader, Cllr Nia Jeffreys, said: “We continue to be shaken by the dreadful crimes committed and our thoughts remain with the victims, and everyone affected.
“We are committed to doing everything possible to ensure that no one will ever suffer in the same way again and the Programme Board will be central to ensuring that lessons are learned and that we do everything within our power to protect our children and young people.
“It is good news that Professor Sally Holland has agreed to chair the Programme Board. I am pleased that we have been able to appoint an individual of the highest possible calibre who has been a prominent advocate for children’s rights and safeguarding in Wales for many years. She is very experienced and will be an independent and strong voice.”
The Board will scrutinise and challenge the progress of each work stream within the Response Plan and will ensure that all individual issues are thoroughly and appropriately addressed. It will report regularly to Gwynedd Council Cabinet meetings.
This work will be carried out in tandem with the statutory Child Practice Review, which is being conducted by the North Wales Safeguarding Board.
Convicted paedophile headteacher Neil Foden was sentenced to 17 years in July 2024 for the sexual abuse of four girls over a four-year period.
He was convicted of 19 charges in total.
The head of one Ysgol Friars, Bangor, and strategic head of Ysgol Dyffryn Nantlle, Penygroes was found not guilty of sexual activity with a fifth girl.
He denied all charges at Mold Crown Court, which heard concerns were first raised to Gwynedd council about Foden in 2019 but they were dismissed.