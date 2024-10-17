Gwynedd’s Sherpa’r Wyddfa bus timetables will change for the winter.
Gwynedd Council said the new timetables will come in at the start of next month.
A council spokesperson said: “With fewer customers over the winter period, the winter timetables will begin on the Sherpa’r Wyddfa bus services from Monday, 4 November 2024.
“For details about the Sherpa’r Wyddfa and any other bus services in Gwynedd, go to https://orlo.uk/wqqMC.
“To learn more about the Sherpa’r Wyddfa specifically, visit https://orlo.uk/x6iDs.”