Gwynedd Council has elected its first female leader.
Cllr Nia Jeffreys was elected as the new leader of the council at a meeting of the full council on Thursday, 5 December.
She replaces Cllr Dyfrig Siencyn.
Cllr Jeffreys has been deputy leader of the council since 2022.
She has also been a Cabinet Member since May 2018 and has represented the Porthmadog (East) Ward since 2017.
Upon being elected as Gwynedd Council’s new leader, Cllr Jeffreys said: “It is a privilege to be elected leader of Cyngor Gwynedd, and I am very proud to be the first woman to hold the position.
“Public services are very close to my heart. As someone who grew up in a council house, received free school meals and benefited from a full grant to go to university, I know from personal experience the impact that these valuable services can have on people's lives.
“Over the years, vital local services have suffered crushing cuts due to a series of draconian financial settlements from the Government. I have seen first-hand the impact this has on individuals, families and communities across the county. As the new leader, my priority is to fight for these public services so that future generations can benefit in the same way as people like me.
“One of the projects I am most proud of during my time with Cyngor Gwynedd is our proactive work to help local people and communities cope with the cost-of-living crisis. With more uncertainty ahead – food and energy costs continuing to rise and demand for public services increasing – I will continue to do everything possible within this role to ensure the best for the people of our county.
“I am also passionate about the Welsh language and proud to have come back to Gwynedd to raise my children, so that they could enjoy the same Welsh environment as I did growing up. I am determined to ensure that the Welsh language continues to thrive in our communities and to make that sure individuals, businesses and organisations have every opportunity to use their Welsh.
“I look forward to working with my fellow elected members and council staff to build on the solid foundations we have. Everyone has a contribution to make, and we will do our utmost to ensure that the council's work benefits all Gwynedd residents.”
Cllr Jeffreys succeeds Cllr Dyfrig Siencyn as leader of the council, who stepped down from the role in October 2024.
Cllr Jeffreys has previously worked for Natural Resources Wales, Asthma UK Cymru, BT, and the equality charity Chwarae Teg. She started her career as a political researcher in Westminster.
Until recently, the mother of two has been Cabinet Member for Economy and Community and for the operational affairs of the Council’s Economy Department; and previously worked as Cabinet Member for the Department of Corporate Support.
Prior to her appointment as a member of the Cabinet, Cllr Jeffreys was vice chair of Gwynedd’s Education and Economy Scrutiny Committee.