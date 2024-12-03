An “eyesore” former chippy could be demolished to make way for flats for people “in temporary accommodation or homeless”.
Gwynedd Council has received a full planning application to demolish the former Dean Street Chippy and Cafe.
Housing association Adra want to build four one-bedroomed flats there.
The building, empty for several years, is “deteriorating”.
“The site has not been maintained, it has become overgrown and an eyesore in the local environment, in an area that so close to the city centre,” plans state.
“The site has been vacant since the fish and chip shop ceased trading at the end of 2022.
“As the site has not been managed, it has become overgrown and a blight on the local environment.”
The new scheme would see the development of two ground floor and two first floor homes.
Adra want to demolish “a poor-quality building that doesn’t correspond to the architectural language of the red brick dwellings along Dean Street”.
Plans state: “The new development provides a subtle modern interpretation of the red brick homes with brick detailing to the principle corner on the site.
“As part of the proposal the front garden has been re-instated to provide an area for planting in the form of a rain garden.”
Adra say the site provides an opportunity for social rent apartments to satisfy the need for affordable housing within Bangor.
Plans state: “Adra recognises that affordable housing is a vital element in regenerating communities and strengthening social inclusion.”
By providing one bedroom apartments, it will offer an opportunity for residents currently in temporary accommodation to gain a home with a good quality specification and finish in a good location.
They added: “This would facilitate residents to establish a home in the area by improving the living conditions for all members.”