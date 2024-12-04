Criccieth’s Croeso 'Dolig on 21 November saw the High Street buzzing with activity.
People enjoyed late-night shopping, and hundreds gathered at the Memorial Hall to enjoy Christmas songs with Côr Meibion Dwyfor, Ysgol Treferthyr’s Children's Choir and a presentation by the Starlight Players about their January pantomime, ‘Aladdin’.
The compère was Bethan Williams Price, and Father Christmas distributed chocolates to the children. They turned on the lights with the help of the crowd counting down from 10.
David Meldrum, Meldrum Leisure, contributed towards Christmas trees for the shops, and Clive Lloyd and his son helped install them.
The evening was organised by the Croeso 'Dolig committee and the lights by the town council.
Some shops contributed prized to the evening’s raffle. Siop Del also held a Christmas poster competition for children to encourage local shopping.
Cllr Delyth Lloyd, Criccieth Town Council Chair said: “Croeso Dolig is a firm favourite event to welcome Christmas. It’s great to see local businesses working together to make the town a welcoming festive destination. Locals were encouraged to support shops and businesses throughout the year as well as enjoying the Croeso Dolig event.”
Creative Criccieth made multi-coloured crocheted and knitted Christmas trees for two shop windows, and donated a new Christmas tree made of woolly bobble hats to Pwllheli food bank, along with knitted and crochet blankets.
Town councillor Angela Hughes, who also runs the Golden Eagle Gift Shop with her family, said: "Thanks very much to the Croeso Dolig team, Cricieth Creadigol Creative Criccieth, Ysgol Treferthyr Choir and Côr Meibion Dwyfor for an evening of great entertainment!
“The excitement on the children’s faces said it all as they enjoyed a visit from Santa Claus.
“Hailstones didn’t stop the great support for the local late-night shopping, and everyone enjoyed a wonderful welcome to Christmastime; it was magical!”