Nine Gwynedd schools have won a Welsh Siarter Iaith (Welsh Language Charter) Award demonstrating their commitment to promoting the language.
The Siarter Iaith was developed by Gwynedd Council in 2013, encouraging youngsters to use Welsh naturally at school and in the community.
The framework has been adopted nationally by Welsh Government and implemented across the country in line with the Welsh in Education Strategic Plan (WESP).
The charter aims to raise awareness of the importance of Welsh as a social language, and inspire students to use Welsh naturally during lessons in school corridors, the playground, and at home, and develop a whole-school ethos where Welsh is a living language, including staff, parents, and the wider community.
The charter presents bronze, silver and gold awards.
Gold reflects excellent work where Welsh is used naturally by pupils and staff. Silver and bronze recognise ongoing efforts to strengthen the use of Welsh.
Eight primary schools won the award. Getting gold are Ysgol Abererch, Ysgol Pen-y-Bryn, Bethesda, Ysgol Rhosgadfan and Ysgol Pentreuchaf.
Silver goes to Ysgol Treferthyr and Ysgol Eifion Wyn.
Bronze goes to Ysgol Talsarnau and Ysgol yr Hendre.
Ysgol Uwchradd Eifionydd is the first Gwynedd secondary school to be validated under the new framework introduced in September 2024.
Catrin Roberts, Ysgol Eifionydd Siarter Iaith Co-ordinator said: "Ysgol Eifionydd is proud to be the first secondary school in Gwynedd to receive silver. This displays the strong position of the Welsh language in the Porthmadog catchment area. Onwards for gold!"
Ysgol Abererch Head Annwen Hughes added: “Everyone at the school is extremely proud to have achieved gold for the work being done here to promote Welsh. ‘Cyfle i bawb lwyddo’ (Opportunity for all to succeed) is the school's motto, and ensuring every pupil can fully access all aspects of Welsh culture by speaking the language every day is a central part of this.
“A group of pupils, the Dreigiau Bach, have been shaping their own Siarter Iaith priorities for several years now, and this helps them see the value and purpose of the work, as well as giving them the opportunity to think about effective ways of promoting the language. They monitor its implementation and report to the governors on their progress and successes.
“Activities such as playtime Dreigiau groups, bedtime story sessions, and nursery rhyme projects have been valuable and effective. The entire school community understands the goal and their role in achieving it!”
Cllr Dewi Jones, Cabinet Member for Education, said: "A Welsh Gwynedd is one of the council’s priorities, and we endeavour to promote the growth of Welsh in all parts of the county. We want to ensure every child in Gwynedd can use Welsh confidently in school and in their social life.
“I wish to congratulate all schools on their achievement. This reflects the ongoing commitment of Gwynedd schools in ensuring Welsh thrives and remains central to pupils' lives.
“Siarter Iaith is more than a school project—it is an important step towards ensuring a sustainable future for the Welsh language as a core part of our children's daily lives.”
