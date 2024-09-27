Gwynedd Council is reminding people who keep birds fully housed in a dwelling in their home or other indoor structure, or indoors at all times with no access to outdoor spaces, should be registered.
With the exemption of Psittaciformes or Passeriformes (budgies, parrots, cockatiels and finches) all other birds should be registered by 1 October.
By registering you will help manage potential avian disease outbreaks and limit spread. If you have a CPH and have already registered, this requirement does not apply.