The Talyllyn Railway welcomed visitors from across the UK on Saturday, 9 May as women volunteers took over operations for its annual Talyllyn Women’s Day.
Every operational role across the railway, including drivers, firemen, guards, station staff, signal operators and engineers, was carried out by women volunteers, celebrating more than seven decades of female involvement at Talyllyn.
The event, run annually at the Tywyn railway since 2022, highlighted the Talyllyn’s long-standing role as a pioneer for women within the heritage railway sector.
Women have volunteered at the railway since 1951, the very beginning of preservation on the line, and in 1957 the railway became home to the UK’s first female steam locomotive fireman, Ann Hatherill.
Displays and photographs celebrating the contribution of women volunteers past and present were also on display.
This event saw long-serving volunteers Barbara Fuller and Sarah Thomas, who have each dedicated more than 50 years to the railway and helped establish the event, formally hand over organisation duties to 19-year-old volunteer Poppy Wakeham, who has herself been volunteering at Talyllyn for more than 10 years.
While a fully women-operated railway remains rare within the wider heritage railway sector, the Talyllyn says female representation across operational and volunteering roles is now a normal part of day-to-day life there.
Lorraine Simkiss, Talyllyn Railway General Manager, said: “Women have played an important role at Talyllyn Railway since the very start of preservation in 1951, so Women’s Day is both a celebration of that history and a recognition of the volunteers continuing it today.
“What makes Talyllyn special is that women are involved across every part of the railway throughout the year, from engineering and operations through to customer service, events and leadership roles. The event continues to grow each year and it was fantastic to see so many visitors supporting it.”
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