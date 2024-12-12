Gwynedd Council’s leader wants the local authority to “do the right thing for the victims” of paedophile headteacher Neil Foden.
The former Ysgol Friars Bangor headteacher and strategic head of Ysgol Dyffryn Nantlle in Penygroes was jailed for 17 years earlier this year for crimes against four girls.
Former leader Cllr Dyfrig Siencyn stepped down in October amid a row over initially not apologising to victims. He later did, but not before four members of his cabinet had resigned over the matter.
The North Wales Safeguarding Board has launched its Child Practice Review (CPR). Jan Pickles OBE is its independent chair.
The council has employed a barrister to undertake its own investigation.
Cllr Jeffreys said she was was “deeply sorry” for what had happened to Foden’s victims.
“I just want us to do the right thing for the victims and survivors of Neil Foden,” she said.
“As the new leader I feel a heavy weight on my shoulders, the weight of responsibility to get this right.
“And it is not just for those directly affected, but everyone who has been impacted by what happened.
“I want to reiterate, as a council, we are fully co-operating with the CPR, we are eager to learn from what has happened, and we are very sorry.
“I stand with the victims and the survivors, as does everyone in the council chamber.
“I feel so sorry for what has happened to the victims, I think about them a great deal.
“It is a hugely challenging situation, but I hope we are able to learn lessons and do everything in our power to try and make sure that something like this can’t happen again.
“This has had a huge impact on our community.”
Cllr Jeffreys said the council has been going into schools to provide help, such as counselling.