“So, it is unsurprising that more than 70 per cent of residents backed moving to the fairer Single Transferable Vote (STV) system in the council consultation, which would mean come polling day every vote in Gwynedd would count and every voice would be heard. This was also clearly recognised by Gwynedd’s councillors, 65 per cent of whom voted today to move to STV.“It is deeply disappointing that the clear desire for a fairer democracy, expressed by the people of Gwynedd and a clear majority of their councillors, has been blocked.”