Gwynedd Council has secured transport grants of £4.6 million.
The council has received confirmation of a total of £4.6 million transport grants, which will enable them to deliver of a range of sustainable transport schemes in the current financial year.
Gwynedd Council has explained specifically how much has been granted to them from Welsh Government and what the money will be used to achieve over the 2025/26 financial year.
The council’s active travel fund receives core funding of £500,000, plus £1.4 million for Bangor (phase 3) Penrhos/ Penchwintan Road.
This project is funded by Welsh Government with support from Transport for Wales.
The local transport fund recives £1.5 million for Sherpa’r Wyddfa, G23, Fflecsi and bus infrastructure improvements, and £540,000 for Llanbedr Transport Improvement scheme.
Their Resilient roads fund receives £275,000 for work on the A4085 Waunfawr to Caeathro road.
For road safety improvements, the council receive £54,000 for the implementation of 20mph speed limits, £40,300 for Kerbcraft pedestrian training, £24,000 for National Standards Cycle Training, and £11,800 for Pass Plus driver training.
The council’s Safe routes in communities plan has received £160,000 for Ysgol Foelgron, Mynytho.
Their Ultra-low emission vehicles transformation fund: £105,000 for electric vehicle charging strategy.
Cllr Craig ab Iago, Gwynedd Council Cabinet Member for Environment, said the money is “vital” in the current climate, and will help them realise their transport ambitions across the county.
He said: "It's good news that Cyngor Gwynedd has secured over £4.6 million of transport grants from Welsh Government coffers. In the current climate, these transport grants are vital so that we can deliver schemes that will benefit the county's communities.
"This year, a £1.4 million grant will enable us to continue with the active travel scheme on Ffordd Penrhos/ Penchwintan in Bangor. Over the years, heavy traffic has caused significant concern to residents in the area, and this scheme responds to that by making it easier for people to walk and cycle between the city of Bangor and Penrhosgarnedd.
"In addition to £540,000 for continuing work on identifying a scheme that will identify a solution to improve access and significant traffic problems in Llanbedr, £1.5 million from the local transport fund will enable us to invest in the county's sustainable transport network. In particular, we will use the funding to support the Sherpa’r Wyddfa bus routes, Fflecsi services in south Meirionnydd and the G23 service which offers services along the Abermaw – Harlech – Porthmadog route.
"Road safety schemes have also received financial support for continuing the work of offering educational support to schools and in the community. £160,000 was also secured from a safe routes in communities fund for a scheme at Ysgol Foelgron in Mynytho, with £275,000 from a resilient roads fund for a scheme on the A4085 between Waunfawr and Caeathro."
Further information about the transport grants awarded to Welsh councils for 2025/26 is available at https://shorturl.at/sLH3w.