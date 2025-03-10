Gwynedd Council has spent more than £2.2m on pothole repairs in the last three years, and experienced a rise in the number of compensation claims lodged against it for damage caused by the craters.
An investigation by Accident Claims Advice (ACA) revealed claims against the council since 2022 for pothole damage rose by 38 per cent (https://www.accidentclaimsadvice.org.uk/pothole-injury-claims/).
In the last three years, the local authority says it has spent £2.2 million on pothole repairs as well as forking out a further £2.8K in compensation claims.
Gwynedd Council confirmed it has 184 potholes needing repair.
New data obtained by ACA via Freedom of Information requests has found that the local authority has had 38 legal claims lodged against it regarding potholes in the last three years with the figure increasing from 8 claims in 2022 to 11 last year (2023/24).
Gwynedd Council’s spending on pothole repairs has increased year on year from £677K in 2022 to £799K in 2024.
The UK Treasury announced in the Budget in October that total local road maintenance funding in 2025/26 will be nearly £1.6bn, representing a £500m uplift compared with the previous 12 months.
The cost of bringing pothole-plagued local roads in England and Wales up to scratch has been estimated at £16.3bn.
Prime Minister, Kier Starmer said in December: “Broken roads can risk lives and cost families hundreds if not thousands of pounds on repairs. That’s a cost that can easily be avoided by investing properly in our roads.
“That’s why we’re giving councils funding to repair our roads and get Britain moving again - with a clear expectation that they get on with the job.”
