The council say the funding gap exists because of a continued increase in demand for key services provided in Gwynedd, such as adult care services, children’s care services and waste services, increased costs facing the council (increasing employer National Insurance contributions has resulted in an increase of up to £4.5 million in staffing costs) and Welsh Government not providing Gwynedd with sufficient funds to meet these demands. Of the 22 councils in Wales, Gwynedd received the second lowest settlement for 2025/26.