Recommendations to increase council tax premiums on long term empty homes in Gwynedd from 100 per cent to 150 per cent – in line with second homes – has been unanimously backed.
Cabinet approved proposals for its favoured options for 2026/27 at its 11 November meeting. They will go before full council for a final decision on 4 December.
Cabinet agreed to levy no discount on class A second homes, and no discount and to raise a premium of 150 per cent on class B second homes – both meaning no change.
But it also agreed to no discount on homes that have been empty for six months or more, and to raise a premium of 150 per cent on homes that have been empty for 12 months or more – an increase from the existing rate of 100 per cent to 150 per cent.
Council noted the number of empty homes in Gwynedd remained “a concern”. A report in June said there were 1,121 long-term vacant properties.
The council, working to bring these back into use, also noted “over 500 dwellings were vacant in Gwynedd for over three years, in the context of a situation where a housing crisis has been identified.”.
For 2024/25 and 2025/26 financial years, Gwynedd has charged a Council Tax Premium of 150 per cent on second homes and 100 per cent on long-term empty properties. Legislation allows them to charge up to 300 per cent.
Cllr Huw Wyn Jones said the premium had been subject to “substantial and comprehensive discussions,” and specific research had been commissioned by full council in 2024.
He said the council had to make an annual decision if it wished to levy a council tax premium on long-term vacant properties and second homes.
Without a decision, a 50 per cent discount on council tax on such properties would have to be offered.
He also noted the number of properties subject to the second homes premium had reduced over the past two years was due to “legislative changes” regarding properties transferring from being subject to council tax to being self-catering properties subject to business rates.
He said the “number of long term vacant properties had “remained consistent” adding: “Research had shown that the people of Gwynedd see such properties as harmful.
“It therefore recommended the premium on those properties increase to the same level as the premium on second homes.
“After considering the implications carefully, we believe there is justification not to undertake another public consultation. But if we were to increase the premiums further, a further consultation would be required.
“The decision sought is Cabinet recommends one change to the council tax premium, for 2026/27, which is the level of premium for long term vacant property”.
The vote passed unanimously.
Council leader Nia Jeffreys said: “This is a matter we all regularly come across in Gwynedd in our wards, houses being empty for long periods of time.
“The could be used to house local people, of course we all know of the homelessness problems, and that we have a housing crisis in this county”.
