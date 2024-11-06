Gwynedd councillors have written to the Prime Minister asking him to reverse his winter fuel payment policy.
With over 20,000 Gwynedd pensioners missing out on winter fuel payments, Penrhyndeudraeth councillor Meryl Roberts asked her fellow councillors’ to write to Keir Starmer criticising the policy and calling for a reversal.
Bala councillor Dilwyn Morgan, cabinet member for adults and Gwynedd Age-friendly Champion said around 1,700 residents do not claim pension credit and encourages people to see if they are eligible. If so, they benefit from a home heating fuel voucher, too.
Speaking at the council meeting he said: "We have set up a Winter Payment Task Force for pensioners that looks cross-departmentally at the issue and the purpose will be to create a county-wide campaign to raise older people's awareness of what is available to them."
Harlech and Llanbedr councillor Gwynfor Owen seconded cllr Meryl Roberts' proposal.
“The state pension currently stands at £218.16. How on earth are older residents supposed to live on that, let alone heat their houses? This cut is an attack on the poor and vulnerable," he said.
Delyth Lloyd Griffiths, who represents Brithdir, Llanfachreth, Ganllwyd and Llanelltyd, added: "If you are fortunate enough to receive the support from the pension credit of around £2,677, you can benefit from housing support of over £4,500 a year; £1,670 towards Council Tax from Cyngor Gwynedd with £300 also available to help with the cold weather. That is the support available if you are eligible for the pension credit.
“It is vital that people ask Inland Revenue if they are eligible or not, or contact Siop Gwynedd, for further advice.
Referring to the budget, Peblig councillor Dewi Jones said: "This is the result of the Tories’ austerity, but Labour should not hide behind that. Starmer had every opportunity to make amends, but he didn't. So this is now Labour's austerity. There are people in my ward who are really struggling this winter and the Chancellor did not raise a finger to help the vulnerable in my area, last week.
“If Labour raised two per cent tax only once on assets worth over £10 million, they would be able to raise £24 billion in a second to fill the black hole in the country's budget. Would they consider that? Of course not. Targeting the poor and the vulnerable will be Labour's legacy in London."