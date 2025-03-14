A Gwynedd Council fund has invested more than £24 million in local businesses and initiatives, creating and safeguarding jobs and giving communities across the county a boost.
An event at Porthmadog Football Club marked the success of the Gwynedd Council Shared Prosperity Fund and the projects that have benefited, and provided an opportunity for businesses, organisations and local elected representatives to share experiences and celebrate the positive impact of the fund.
Cllr Medwyn Hughes, Cabinet Member for Economy and Community, said: “Thanks to the fund and by working with our communities, Cyngor Gwynedd has been able to bring about positive change, improving places to live and work in and providing new opportunities for people.”
“We have worked with businesses, the voluntary sector, partners and community groups to ensure funding has been allocated to the right places. I am confident that this will contribute to our aim to build pride in our areas and boost life opportunities here in Gwynedd.
"We are grateful to all council partners for working together on fund projects and for delivering real benefit to the residents and communities of the county."
Through activities supported by the fund 67 new jobs have been created and 103 safeguarded. A total of 1,795 volunteering opportunities have also been created and 964 community events held. The environment has also benefited – with 12 tonnes of equivalent carbon reduction and almost 300 homes improved energy efficiency.
One of the businesses that attended the event and has received support is Always Aim High Events. Through the fund the business has been able to develop a new events hub in Llanberis creating a new community facility and headquarters for the business.
Nigel Kendrick, one of the company’s owners said: “The support of Cyngor Gwynedd and the fund has enabled us to move back to our roots in Eryri.”