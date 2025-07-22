Gwynedd Council’s annual report on language standards in the workplace shows ongoing commitment to promoting and using Welsh in all aspects of its work.
The report highlights positive steps taken during 2024–25 to ensure services are provided by default in Welsh, including staff training, internal resource development, and compliance monitoring.
Welsh is considered an essential skill for all council jobs and more than 99 per cent of staff are proficient in it.
Over the past year, a lot of work has been undertaken to strengthen skills and increase staff confidence using Welsh.
During 2024-25, work has been undertaken to increase awareness of language policy and language standards and training available.
Language refresher sessions have been held for staff who are not used to working through the medium of the language/ not used to writing in Welsh.
Guidance has been offered on compliance with Welsh language standards and to report on projects that contribute to the implementation of the language strategy.
Council leader Cllr Nia Jeffreys said: "Cyngor Gwynedd has a long and proud history of leadership in language matters and I am proud of the continuous progress being made.
"It brings great satisfaction to know any member of the public who receives a service from Cyngor Gwynedd will be able to be confident of knowing they will receive that service in Welsh."
Cllr Llio Elenid Owen, Cabinet Member for Corporate and Legal Services and the Welsh Language, added: "I'm delighted residents of Gwynedd have the opportunity to use their Welsh across all the services the council provides. The annual report is an opportunity for us to highlight the good work being done by staff across all the council's departments, and I'm looking forward to seeing another year of implementation, and ensuring that promoting the Welsh language is a key part of all the council's work."
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.