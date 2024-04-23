A Gwynedd country club could be yours for £350,000.
Property company Fleurets is handling the sale of Llanbedrog’s Glyn Garth Country Club, suggesting that it could be turned into a restaurant or hotel.
Fleurets say they are “pleased to bring to market the freehold interest” of Glyn Garth.
“On the market at £350,000, the property is located in the seaside village of Llanbedrog, giving it a prominent position in a popular tourist destination.
“The Glyn Garth Country Club is also situated in prime A road positioning.”
Previously, Glyn Garth Country Club has been operated as a Members Social Club under a tenancy agreement, but Fleurets is now offering the property on a vacant possession basis.
Tim Martin, Divisional Director of Fleurets North West said: “An experienced operator may feel that the property could be better suited to an operation that was open to a wider customer base, perhaps benefiting from some of the passing tourist trade travelling between Pwllheli and Abersoch.”
Other potential purchasers may feel that the site offers alternative development opportunity, subject to the necessary planning consents and permissions.
For further information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Fleurets North West on 0161 683 5445 or email [email protected].