Childhood sweethearts Peter Driver and Alison Townsend are celebrating a record year of bookings for their spare garage-turned romantic holiday let for two on the Llyn.
They own The Sail Loft - a garage conversion on the grounds of Alison’s family holiday home in Nefyn.
Wanting to share the area with holidaymakers, they took on an extensive renovation process in 2018 to convert the garage.
Adding a bedroom and creating a bright and airy open plan kitchen and living space, they took their first booking in March 2020. So far this year, 35 bookings have been made via Sykes Holiday Cottages.
Sail Loft is one of two holiday lets in Peter and Alison’s portfolio; they also own three-bed cottage Bodefi in Nefyn.
Peter said: “We could never have predicted how popular our garage conversion would be as a holiday let. It all started as a bit of a passion project – but now we’ve found ourselves with a profitable business that will help support us through our retirement.
“The biggest highlight has to be making a living from sharing a corner of the world we’ve both loved since we were teenagers. Hearing how much guests enjoy exploring the area makes us feel so proud, and we can’t wait to welcome more couples next year.”
Sykes Holiday Cottages Chief Operating Officer James Shaw added: “Success stories like Peter and Alison’s show how holiday letting is a great stream of income for many owners – particularly when it comes to providing additional support through retirement.
“Conversions near to your own property are also a great way of doing things – making the maintenance of the property and hosting of guests far easier to manage. So, if you have extra living space which you’re wondering what to do with, turning it into a holiday let could be a strong option.”