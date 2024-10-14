Companies in Gwynedd have just a few weeks to sign up for fully funded decarbonisation, renewable energy and retrofitting skills training before the funding comes to an end.
Hyfforddiant Net Sero Training Gwynedd is a UKSPF funded project that enables individuals and companies in Gwynedd to access free training at Tŷ Gwyrddfai, Penygroes.
The training is provided by CIST (the Centre for Infrastructure, Skills and Technology) and includes decarbonisation and renewable skills including exterior wall insulation, solar panels installation and maintenance, air and ground source heat pumps and battery storage with plans to expand provision as new technologies emerge.
The project has been well received, with about 70 companies signed up for training with over 100 individuals already having received training.
One of the companies to have benefited from Hyfforddiant Net Sero Training Gwynedd is Get Carter UK 365.
The company has seen increasing demand for renewable energy in domestic and commercial property sectors. The company was able to access training in Solar Thermal, Heat Pump pump technologies along with Energy Efficiency and Water regulations training to meet demand.
Speaking about the project Paul Carter said: “We are definitely seeing an increase in demand for renewable energy in homes as well as in commercial properties driven by the need to reduce costs and save money in the long term as energy prices are on the rise.
“I’m always keen to develop skills so it made sense for the business to take part in the scheme. As demand grows for more sustainable ways of heating homes, I wanted to make sure that we could meet demand as well as keep up with technology. I run a business and at the end of the day I want to be competitive.”
To find out how you and your business can benefit contact [email protected] or visit https://www.gllm.ac.uk/busnes/projects/hyfforddiant-net-sero-training-gwynedd
