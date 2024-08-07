Gwynedd sports clubs and teams have received police funding to pay for a summer of fun.
North Wales Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) Andy Dunbobbin has revealed the successful applicants of his Summer Sports Fund, including six organisations in Gwynedd.
The fund launched in June to encourage clubs and youth organisations to apply for a grant to pay for sporting activities this summer. The commissioner allocated funds to support the projects with the focus being on empowering and developing children and young people and combating anti-social behaviour.
Anti-social behaviour can spike over summer and the aim of the project is to keep youngsters occupied in a positive way, by promoting teamwork, exercise, and a fun, inclusive atmosphere for everyone.
The Gwynedd groups benefitting are Adra Housing’s - End of Summer Activities Trip, CPD Bangor’s Soccerfun Camp, CPD Pwllheli football camp, Coached by Cara Netball, Bangor, Partneriaeth Ogwen, Hwyl yr Haf, and summer hockey at Clwb Hoci, Pwllheli.
Pan-north Wales, the Wales and West Housing Association’s Pop-up Play will also benefit.
North Wales PCC Andy Dunbobbin said: “I am delighted to have awarded funding to clubs and groups right across our region. I was really pleased by the response to my Summer Sports Fund and impressed by the dedication and commitment these clubs have for sport and the community involvement they all showed.
“As PCC for north Wales, my focus is on supporting our communities and providing opportunities for young people, while also helping to reduce the potential for anti-social behaviour.
“Last year I launched a Summer Soccer Fund focussed on football, which saw enormous success, and this year I was keen to extend the scheme to a wider variety of sports to make it as inclusive as possible for young people.
“This year’s fund is an excellent way to reduce the potential for anti-social behaviour by giving clubs and organisations the platform to host worthwhile activities for young people, in turn fostering a safe and accepting environment for all.
“I’m looking forward to seeing these exciting activities underway over summer and to seeing the fun and joy they bring to young people across north Wales."